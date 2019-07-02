The Spice Jet flight SG 6237 from Jaipur to Mumbai overshot on the runway during landing. The incident which occurred just before midnight was a result of heavy rain and wind conditions in Mumbai.

A SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 plane from Jaipur overshot the runway during landing at Mumbai airport. The incident happened just before midnight at around 11:15 pm when flight SG-6237 touched down in Mumbai. It was at that time the plane slipped on the runway while landing. Thankfully, all the passengers are reported to be safe, although a few of them have suffered minor injuries due to the incident.

In the pictures shared by the passengers on social media, one can see the yellow oxygen masks dangling over the seats and passengers queuing up to exit from the plane. The main runway has been shut after the incident and a secondary one is being used for the operation.

Post the incident, air traffic over the city airport increased, resulting in many flight diversions. Air India flight AI 868 was aborted, whereas Air France flight AF 218 from Paris to Mumbai and a Korean Air flight KE 655 coming from Seoul to Mumbai were among those that were diverted.

Mumbai is currently grappling with heavy rain which has paralysed the movement in the maximum city. The trains have been delayed, there are traffic jams due to water-logging and the air flights are also being delayed.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App