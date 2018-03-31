After cabin crew of third largest airline alleged that they were strip-searched at Chennai airport, SpiceJet dismissed all the claims and said that it's a global industry practice. The female cabin crew have alleged that the incident happened in the late hours on Saturday. The crew members added that they were asked to remove sanitary pads from their hand luggage. Replying to the matter, the airline said the whole matter is being investigated.

In a shameful incident, third largest airline in the country SpiceJet’s security personnel allegedly strip-searched own cabin crew. The incident occurred in the late hours on Saturday, March 30 at the Chennai airport. The cabin crew members of SpiceJet alleged that they had been asked to remove their sanitary pads from their hand luggage. Anguished over the incident, female crew members hold a protest at the Chennai airport. Talking about the matter to a national TV channel NDTV, one of the cabin crew member said, “We air hostesses are stripped naked over the last three days and women personnel touch us inappropriately. A colleague in her period was asked to remove her sanitary napkin”.

Following the incident, a video of cabin crew protesting at Chennai airport gone viral on the internet, after which Spicejet draw flak from all corners. Due to protest at South-Indian city airport, two SpiceJet flights were delayed, one Colombo bound and one to Pune. Clearing its stand, spokesperson of India’s airline said, “One of the objectives of this search is to his search is to ensure that there is no pilferage of company money/goods, smuggling or any illegal activity that an employee may be lured into. This also ensures security and safety of our passengers, employees and assets. This search is essentially the same as what any passenger goes through at any of the Indian airports.”

The airline in its official statement added that the whole matter is being investigated and stern action would be taken against guilty people involved in the matter. The searchers were conducted as per strict norms laid down by the security agencies in the locked rooms, and by well-trained employees of the same gender. However, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that it hasn’t received any complaint in this matter and its an internal matter of Spicejet.

