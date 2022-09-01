Tuesday, September 6, 2022

SpiceJet Nashik-bound flight turns midway to Delhi after ‘autopilot’ snag

Today, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 airlines made its way back to Delhi after departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to reports, a SpiceJet plane, registration number VT-SLP, which had departed for Nashik, Maharashtra, from the airport in New Delhi, had to turn around because the autopilot system had malfunctioned. This was reported to a representative of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). “An autopilot issue caused SpiceJet B737 aircraft, registration VT-SLP, flying flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday to be involved in an air turnback,” he added.

However, when the plane successfully landed back at the airport, everyone on board, including the cabin staff, is safe.

“On September 1, 2022, a SpiceJet B737 that was supposed to fly from Delhi to Nashik made a U-turn and headed back to Delhi due to a problem with the AutoPilot system. The plane landed normally in Delhi, and the passengers departed without incident “said a spokesperson for SpiceJet.

SpiceJet, however, has recently experienced a period of extreme turbulence due to a number of malfunctions and certain pilots’ failure to follow required training rules.

Everything began in April 2022 when the airline’s 90 pilots were prohibited from flying Boeing 737 Max aircraft by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who determined they lacked the necessary training.

The aviation authority directed the airline to retrain the pilots and imposed a punishment of Rs. 10 lakh since the pilots were trained on a defective simulator.

Numerous occurrences involving aircraft from SpiceJet and other carriers that either returned to their starting station or proceeded landing at the destination with reduced safety margins were recorded this year.

After many of its aircraft reported mechanical issues, civil aviation regulator DGCA recently ordered SpiceJet to run a maximum of 50% of its flights for eight weeks.

Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar recently told ANI that despite the fact that aircraft systems are generally resilient and do have many redundancies, component failures do not always indicate that the safety of the passengers is at risk.

