Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj on Tuesday committed suicide at his residence in Indore. The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress party has blamed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for forcing him to join BJP. The opposition party has also demanded a probe by the CBI in the death of self-styled godman.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress party on Tuesday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the death of the spiritual leader and self-styled godman Bhayyuji Maharaj. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently offered the position of MoS to Bhayyuji Maharaj but the spiritual leader committed suicide at his residence in Indore on Tuesday. The Congress party claimed that Bhayyuji was under pressure because of Madhya Pradesh government and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The government has been forcing him to work for Bhartiya Janata Party, said the opposition party. As per a circular issued by MP government, the MoS status was accorded to 5 religious leaders including Narm Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.

According to Indore Deputy Inspector General HC Mishra, the spiritual leader shot himself dead at his residence in Silver Spring area. The leader was rushed to Bombay Hospital in a critical condition and was later declared dead.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter expressed his condolences, saying, “We learned the sad news of the demise of spiritual master Shri Dheoyaji Maharaj. I had a personal relationship with him. He was an agonizing writer for his early death. My humble tribute.”

