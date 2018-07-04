The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is set for an overhaul with Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore announcing change in its name. Now SAI will be called Sports India. The minister also announced some structural changes in the body along with an increase in the daily food expenses of the athletes.

The minister also announced structural changes in the body along with an increase in the daily food expenses of the athletes.

“It’ll be made leaner, some posts won’t be retained after officers on them retire. Daily expenses of food for athletes are being raised, for which committee is also being formed,” Rathore was quoted by ANI as saying.

Last year in August 2017, the minister had said that the government was planning to change the name of the authority. He had said that there is no need for authority in sports as it’s all about service.

On being asked about the sports quota, Rathore said that the government was in favour for a minimum quota to be fixed for sportspersons. According to reports, he further said that Olympic-winning sports stars should be given reservation in ‘Grade A’ jobs.”

Rathore, who is himself an Olympic medalist, said that Centre was aiming to make the organisation more ‘lean and professional’ by reducing its strength by around 50 percent by 2022. He added that the Centre was also planning to come out with measures to expand its search for talent across the country and government wants to work towards developing a culture of sports among school students.

The SAI was established back in 1984 adn was registered as a Society under Socities Act in pursuance of the Resolution of 1984 of the Departments of Sports with the only objective of promotion of Sports and Games in the country.

SAI comes under the authority of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Ministry was set up as the Department of Sports in 1982 at the time of IX Asian Games in New Delhi.

