Sports Minister Kiren Rijju said that India will lodge a request to CAS against WADA's decision to ban NDTL for six months. Kiren Rijju said India's request to CAS against WADA's suspension is underway.

Sports minister Kiren Rijju said on Friday that India will lodge an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport situated in Switzerland against WADA’s decision to suspend the accreditation of National Dope Testing Laboratory. The World Anti-Doping Agency banned NDTL for six months. It is a huge blow to India’s anti-doping movement at the time when there is less than 1 year left to start the Tokyo Olympics. It has learnt that the National Anti-Doping Agency can still continue their process with sample collection but they will have to make it to any other WADA outside India.

Kiren Rijju said in a statement, there have been some issues before, but after he takes over the responsibility of those issues it has been cured. He added, it is painful that WADA has taken such a decision. He further added, the appeal against the WADA’s suspension is already underway.

The WADA announced that the sample analysis of the NDTL was not correct. However, the NDTL can appeal against WADA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne within the next 21 days.

WADA said in a media release on its website, the suspension has been imposed for non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL). It added, the ban will prohibit the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) from doing any anti-doping activities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App