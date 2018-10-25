CBI vs CBI: On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested four suspects outside exiled CBI Chief, Alok Verma's house. As per reports, the arrested suspects are said to be from the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The investigating are underway. The four people were arrested at around 6 am.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four suspicious individuals outside the resident of CBI Director Alok Verma who was sent on leave by the Central government on Wednesday. As per reports, the police arrested the four individuals while they were snooping around his house. The arrested persons were in plain clothes and they were nabbed by the Alok Verma’s personal security officer (PSO). Later, he informed the Delhi Police about the matter and handed them over. Reports claim that two of the four arrested men belong to the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The men were said to be out keeping a watch on Alok Verma. Alok Verma, the head of CBI, is embroiled in a standoff with CBI number 2, Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the four arrested men were identified as Dhiraj Kumar Singh, Ajay Kumar, Prashant Kumar and Vinit Kumar Gupta. While media reports suggest that the arrested individual might belong to IB. Sources at the IB told The Indian Express that the people arrested outside Alok Verma’s house did not belong to the agency. The following developments surfaced after CBI chief Verma was sent on leave by the government following an inner feud in the investigation agency. Alok Verma who was looking into several high profile cases like the Rafale jet deal, Sterling Biotech and many other has challenged his removal at the Supreme Court.

Alok Verma further hit out at his sudden removal and claimed that it was interference done by the government in the independence of the agency. He added that it has also affected the morale of the CBI officers.

#WATCH: Earlier visuals of two of the four people (who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma) being taken for questioning. #CBI #Delhi pic.twitter.com/2KnqNfrnH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Four people who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma (CBI director sent on leave) and were being questioned, taken away by Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/QebrwIrz4g — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

Meanwhile, CBI No 1 Alok Verma and CBI No 2 Rakesh Asthana, have been divested of their powers. The following development surfaced after both Verma and Asthana levelled some serious corruption allegations against each other.

