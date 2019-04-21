Kerala woman killed in Sri Lanka church blasts: An Indian woman was among killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday after a wave of blasts rocked the country. She has been identified as a resident of Kerala, but her name has not been revealed so far. Reports said that Kerala chief minister’s office has confirmed that a woman belonged to Kasargod district was among the slain. The efforts have been initiated to bring her mortal remains back to the country.

