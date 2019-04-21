Kerala woman killed in Sri Lanka church blasts: Reports said that Kerala chief minister's office has confirmed that a woman belonged to Kasargod district was among the slain. The efforts have been initiated to bring her mortal remains back to the country.

Kerala woman killed in Sri Lanka church blasts: An Indian woman was among killed in Sri Lanka on Sunday after a wave of blasts rocked the country. She has been identified as a resident of Kerala, but her name has not been revealed so far. Reports said that Kerala chief minister’s office has confirmed that a woman belonged to Kasargod district was among the slain. The efforts have been initiated to bring her mortal remains back to the country.

