Sri Lanka Easter attacks: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted search operations at seven locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, and arrested six men over a suspected link between an Islamic State (IS) modules in Coimbatore and Sri Lanka, reports said. Mohammed Azharudheen (32), one of the man arrested, was a Facebook friend of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka. The NIA claimed that Azharudheen and his associates were disseminating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation, Islamic State (IS), on social media. The allegation also noted that the arrested have been planning to recruit vulnerable youth for carrying out terrorist attacks in parts of South India, mainly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The other men arrested by the NIA have been identified as Akram Sindhaa (26), Y Shiek Hidayathullah (38), Abubacker M (29), Sadham Hussain (26), and Ibrahim Shah (28), all residents of Coimbatore. Azharudheen was operating a Facebook page, Khaliafah GFX, and had also been sharing radical content attributed to Zahran Hashim through it. The reports said that a total of seven search operations have been conducted in Coimbatore by the NIA.

During the searches, 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, three laptops, six memory cards, four hard disk drives, one internet dongle and 13 CDs/DVDs were seized. Apart from these, one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large number of incriminating documents and few pamphlets of Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India have also been seized by the NIA.

The reports said that the NIA has been interrogating Azharudheen as his online activities were under watch for the past few months. Azharudheen owns a tour and travel company in Coimbatore.

