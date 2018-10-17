The Sir Lankan government on Wednesday categorically refuted the reports of President Maithripala Sirisena alluding to the involvement of India in an alleged plot to assassinate the president and a former Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka. Worth mentioning is that these reports came ahead of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up India-backed projects, including the East Terminal project, in the island nation.

The Sir Lankan government on Wednesday categorically refuted the reports of President Maithripala Sirisena alluding to the involvement of India in an alleged plot to assassinate the president

The Sir Lankan government on Wednesday categorically refuted the reports of President Maithripala Sirisena alluding to the involvement of India in an alleged plot to assassinate the president and a former Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka. According to a statement released, Sirisena himself to Prime Minister Modi and assured that steps were being taken to denounce the false news.

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that during a cabinet meeting the Lankan president accused the United National Party (UNP), a senior coalition partner, of not taking the alleged conspiracy to kill him seriously. In the reports and a Lankan minister was quoted as saying that the president accused India’s external intelligence agency RAW of being behind the plot.

As per the statement, during the phone call, Sirisena reaffirmed that he regards Modi as a friend personally and also valued the mutually beneficial ties between the two countries. He said that such reports were intended to create a rift between the two leaders and mar the cordial ties between the 2 countries.

Worth mentioning is that these reports came ahead of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up India-backed projects, including the East Terminal project, in the island nation.

However, it’s true that a month back a representative of the Anti-Corruption Force disclosed the alleged plot to assassinate the president. A Deputy Inspector-General suspected to be involved in the plot was suspended by the police based on Kumara’s testimony.

It’s being reported that it was in this context that Sirisena expressed his discontent and said he was unhappy “very slow progress of the inquiry,” but India was nowhere mentioned or in any way alluded to in the meeting.

Apart from the phone call, Sri Lankan Health Minister held a press conference and read out a statement by Cabinet Secretary S Abeysinghe which said the president had not said anything about RAW plotting to assassinate him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More