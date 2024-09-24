Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Sri Lanka Selects Uncapped Spinner For 2nd Test vs. New Zealand After Injury

Sri Lanka's uncapped offspinner Nishan Peiris has been included in the squad for the second for the final Test against New Zealand after experienced seamer Vishwa Fernando sustained an injury.

Sri Lanka Selects Uncapped Spinner For 2nd Test vs. New Zealand After Injury

Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement to confirm that the 33-year-old seamer developed "tightness" in his right hamstring and will undergo rehabilitation to recover at SLC's high performance centre.

Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement to confirm that the 33-year-old seamer developed “tightness” in his right hamstring and will undergo rehabilitation to recover at SLC’s high performance centre.

“Vishwa Fernando had developed a tightness in his right hamstring while practicing, hence, he has been sent to the High Performance Center for rehabilitation,” SLC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Fernando missed out on a spot in the playing XI for the first Test, which Sri Lanka won comfortably by 63 runs.

Peiris, on the other hand, has been included twice in Sri Lanka’s squad in 2018 and earlier this year. Despite his inclusion in the squad, he has yet to make his debut for the Asian side.

He could be handed his maiden Test cap as Ramesh Mendis’ is struggling to find his form. In the opening Test, he grabbed a three-wicket haul in each inning. But his struggle to control his line and length allowed New Zealand to take the pressure off their shoulders.

In the first inning, he struggled to control the line and length of his deliveries, which allowed the visitors to keep Sri Lanka at bay.

Mendis conceded 101 runs in his 23.5-over spell at an economy of 4.24. His struggle continued in the second inning, where he leaked 83 runs in his 25-over spell at an economy of 3.32, the highest among Sri Lanka spinners.

Peiris has scythed 172 first-class wickets in 41 matches at an average of 24.37. He also made an imposing presence by taking three scalps in the first unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A and South Africa A.

Sri Lanka’s 63-run victory over the Black Caps in the opening Test in Galle was their fourth in eight matches. The hosts moved to the third spot with a point percentage of 50 per cent. They have the opportunity to clinch the best possible percentage of 69.23 per cent if they go on to win their remaining Test matches.

(With ANI Inputs)

