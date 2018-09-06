The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's sister, Rekha Modi, who is an accused in the Rs 1900 crore Srijan scam. Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal has repeatedly alleged that Sushil Kumar Modi's family has direct links with the accused in the multi-crore scam.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s sister Rekha Modi in Patna, in connection with multi-crore Srijan scam. The Income Tax Department also conducted raids at several places in Bhagalpur. Rekha Modi is one of the accused in Rs 1900 crore Srijan scam. Sushil Modi was Finance Minister from 2005 to 2013 when Rs 1900 crore of government funds, meant for government welfare schemes, were allegedly fraudulently transferred in Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti, an NGO.

The leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav took no time to politically utilise this opportunity to attack the JDU-BJP government in the state.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader took to Twitter and said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are the main accused in the Srijan scam and central agencies like Income Tax and Central Bureau of Investigation should inquire them.

Opposition parties, particularly Lalu Yadav’s party RJD has repeatedly alleged that Sushil Kumar Modi’s family is directly involved in Srijan scam.

