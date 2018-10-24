In Srinagar, two terrorists were killed on Wednesday following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, news agency ANI reports said. The security forces had launched a search and cordon following information about the presence of terrorists in a residential house.

In Srinagar, two terrorists were killed on Wednesday following an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, news agency ANI reports said. The encounter took place at Soothu, Nowgam. The area is located on the outskirts of capital Srinagar. The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. As a precautionary measure, the internet services have been suspended in the area. The gunbattle between terrorists and security forces that started earlier this morning is still underway.

The security forces had launched a search and cordon following information about the presence of terrorists in a residential house, said SSP Imtiyaz Ismail Parray. There has been unrest in the Valley following Kulgam encounter in which 7 civilians were killed in explosion after an encounter. Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were also killed in Kulgam encounter.

Locals and separatists groups have blamed the security forces for the blast that took lives of civilians. At least 40 people were killed in the blast and clashes that followed Kulgam encounter. A complete shutdown was observed in the Valley to protests the death.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those dead in Kulgam blast. Home Minister said the situation in the Valley has improved over the past few months with depreciation in the incidents of stone pelting. Soon after the Kulgam blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said India must resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue in accordance to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More