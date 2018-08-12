A Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan was killed on Sunday during the encounter between the security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Batamaloo. At least 3 security personnel were also injured in the encounter. according to initial reports, the search operation is still underway.

A Special Operations Group (SOG) policeman was killed after an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces near Batamaloo area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. According to initial reports, the search operation is still underway. At least 3 personnel of security forces – one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan and 2 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – were also injured in the encounter occurred in Batamaloo area of state’s capital. More details are awaited. Authorities have suspended Internet services in the nearby areas. The deceased jawan has been identified as constable Parvez Ahmad of SOG.

Confirming the matter, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid said that on

a specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues. However, the authorities restored internet services in the nearby areas after the situation becomes normal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police took to Twitter and said, “We salute martyr Parvaiz Ahmad S/o Mohd Abbas, of Dandote Budhal Rajouri for his supreme sacrifice made in line of duty, today at Batamaloo Srinagar. # SaluteTheMartyrs”

