A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard was killed on Saturday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at him in Srinagar’s Nowgam. The guard, identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Rajesh Kumar, was deployed for the security of a power grid in Nowgam. The attack took place in Wagoora area in the wee hours of Saturday. Security forces have cordoned off the area, reports said. Soon after the attack, he was immediately taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, reports said.

An Army died on Friday evening after being hit by a stone on his head. The soldier, 22, identified as Rajendra Singh, was part of a Quick Reaction Team providing security to a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) convoy. The incident took place when the BRO convoy was passing through Anantnag bypass tri-junction when a few youths hurled stones at the vehicle. The jawan joined the Army in 2016. He is survived by his parents, according to the report.

On Friday, two terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. An Army jawan, identified Lance Naik Brajesh Kumar, also lost his life in the gun battle that erupted after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The encounter broke out in the early morning, reports said. The security forces had laid a cordon after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

