Srinagar encounter: At least 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including one over ground worker and 1 police personnel have been killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar on Wednesday, Imitiyaz Ismail Parray, SSP, Srinagar, said. A joint team of the Jammu & Kashmir Police and the CRPF cordoned off Fateh Kadal area after specific information about presence of some terrorists and search operations are underway.

Security forces have cordoned off Fateh Kadal area of Srinagar and search operations are underway. (Photo: ANI0

Upon receiving information about the presence of the Lashkar terrorists, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also reached Babgund village in Fateh Kadal.

The terrorists succumbed to injuries after the house, where they were hiding, caught fire due to exchange of fire, reports said.

Meanwhile, mobile and internet services have been suspended in Downtown Srinagar as a precautionary measure and schools and colleges have been closed in some areas of Srinagar, the FKN-fast Kashmir News reported.‏

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Fathe Kadal in the early morning on Wednesday.

