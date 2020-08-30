Pantha Encounter: Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday night.

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night, police said. In the encounter, one police personnel has lost his life. Police said that three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter that began at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar last night. He added that one police personnel lost his life, the operation was still underway.

According to the Kashmir Zone police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babu Ram lost his life in the encounter which began after terrorists opened fire at a joint Naka of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk area.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation. During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police.

Also read: After Facebook row, Congress alleges BJP’s control over WhatsApp

Also read: India controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, according to the Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: CA Sandip joins Rhea and others for CBI interrogation