A Pakistani terrorist, Abu Hanzulla aka Naveed Jatt, managed to escape from J&K Police custody after he killed 2 cops while he was being taken to a hospital in Srinagar. Following the attack, the Srinagar area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras. Confirming the incident, J&K police official said that the accused were being brought from Central Jail to the Hospital when the incident took place. The bizarre incident took place while the terrorist was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital for medical tests in Srinagar.

After snatching a gun from the policeman, the Pakistani terrorist, Abu Hanzulla, opened fire on the policemen. The bizarre incident took place while the terrorist was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital for medical tests in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Reports suggest that soon after the terrorist, Hanzulla, snatched the gun he opened fire on both the security personnel and left them severely injured. Meanwhile, the other injured police personnel later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Pakistani terrorist, Abu Hanzulla, who managed to flee from police custody, was among the 6 detainees who were being taken to SMHS Hospital. Reports suggest that Abu Hanzulla was arrested a few months ago from Shopian.

#UPDATE: Policeman who was critically injured after shooting by a prisoner at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar, succumbs to his injuries. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2018

It has also been stated that Abu Hanzulla had a major role in the recent attack on Border Security Force (BSF) convey in Udhampur. Commenting on the matter, the police said that a carbine rifle of one of the cops is also reported missing. Following the attack, the Srinagar area has been cordoned off and searches are on to track down the ultras. Confirming the incident, J&K police official said that the accused were being brought from Central Jail to the Hospital when the incident took place. Talking to media, SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray said that six detainees were being brought from Central Jail. Out of them, one snatched weapons from police & fired at the protection party. The prisoner’s name is Naveed. He is probably an outsider.