Major Leetul Gogoi who is currently facing disciplinary action made headlines in 2017 after he had tied a local Kashmiri onto the bonnet of his Army vehicle and paraded him across the valley. The incident took place while Lok Sabha by-polls were underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Since then, Major Gogoi had been under the scanner. A year later, Major Gogoi again hit the headlines after he was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police for misbehaving at a Srinagar Hotel. As per reports, Gogoi had gone to the hotel to meet the Kashmiri girl who was being accompanied by a local.

Media reports suggested that Major Gogoi reached the Hotel Grand Mamta in Dalgate to meet the 19-year-old Kashmiri girl. However, an altercation took place between the hotel manager and Major Gogoi following which the hotel manager alerted the local police.

Srinagar hotel case: Army court finds Major Gogoi guilty, initiates disciplinary action

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police said that during investigating it found that a man identified as Sameer Ahmed of Budgam had come to meet someone at the hotel along with the girl.

The J&K Police added that they will be recording the statement of the Major as well as the girl to further probe the matter. Taking cognizance of the media reports, Army General Bipin Rawat said that Major Gogoi will be punished if he is found guilty.

Now coming back to the current times, with army finding the charges against Major Gogoi true, a disciplinary action has been initiated against the Major and he is likely to get a court-martial. The Army court held Gogoi guilty for disobeying army’s orders by fraternising with Kashmiri locals and for not being present at his duty in the operational area

