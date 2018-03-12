An official spokesperson has revealed that the raids were conducted by the NIA after the arrest of two youths who had revealed that the new recruits of Al-Badr were being sent to training camps for arms training and that a conspiracy was being hatched from the Central Jail in the capital. NIA is also trying to determine if the conspiracy of dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Naveed Jhatt's escape in the month of February was also hatched inside the jail

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at the central jail in Srinagar and seized over two dozen mobile phones in addition to jihadi literature, Pakistani flag and data hardware. According to the reports, 20 teams of NIA entered the jail along with NSG commandos and drones and conducted the searches at both the barracks and the open ground. The search operation began in the morning and went on till late afternoon.

An official spokesperson said that raids were carried out after the arrest of two youths who had revealed that the new recruits of Al-Badr were being sent to training camps for arms training and that a conspiracy was being hatched from the Central Jail in the capital. During the operation, 25 mobile phones, some SIM cards, 5 secure digital cards, 5 pen drives, one iPod and a large number of documents and articles, including a poster of Hizbul Mujahideen, a Pakistani flag in addition to jihadi literature were seized from the high-security jail.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also trying to determine if the conspiracy of dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Naveed Jhatt’s escape in the month of February was also hatched inside the jail. “Today, 20 NIA teams assisted by the J&K Police, CRPF and the NSG personnel carried out an extensive search inside the Central Jail Srinagar. These teams were also accompanied by magistrates, witnesses and doctors,” an official spokesperson said. According to senior officials in the home ministry, the state has shifted 25 militants to several jails outside Kashmir since the escape of Jhatt.

