A student was shot dead near Nasim Bagh area of Hazratbal in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon, hours after a Hurriyat activist was killed by unidentified gunmen in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir. The victim has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed, a second-semester student of Islamic University.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of law and police have started its investigation into the matter. Earlier today, a Hurriyat activist was shot dead by terrorists near his house at Bomai area of Sopore. According to media reports, soon after the attack, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

It also comes hours after a LeT terrorist was killed and a policeman injured when a police party was ambushed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kashmir Police tweeted, “Attack on Police picket at #Achabal was repulsed. In retaliatory action one terrorist killed. Weapon recovered . Identity of the terrorist is being ascertained. One injured jawan is shifted to hospital. He is stable.”

