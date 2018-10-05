Two people were killed and another suffered critical injuries on Friday after terrorists opened fire in Karfali Mohalla Habbakadal in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. They were shot from a close range, according to media reports. The injured, who has been shifted to the hospital, is in a critical condition.

Two people were killed and another suffered critical injuries on Friday after terrorists opened fire in Karfali Mohalla Habbakadal in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. They were shot from a close range, according to media reports. The injured, who has been shifted to the hospital, is in a critical condition. According to media reports, the men who have been attacked are workers of Omar Abdullah’s National Conference. The incident comes just two days ahead of voting for the first phase of elections for local bodies in Kashmir.

The victims have been identified as Nazir Ah Bhat and Mushtaq Ah Wani. Speaking on the issue, SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parrey said two people were killed in today’s attack, adding that they had some political background. Police are ascertaining more details, he added.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter expressed grief over the barbaric killing of two party workers Nazir Ah Bhat and Mushtaq Ah Wani. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her grief after two NC workers were killed in broad daylight in Kashmir.

Terrorists had warned the leaders of all political parties in Kashmir to not participate in the local body polls. Omar Abdullah’s NC and Mehbooba Mufti had pulled out the local body polls over the Article 35A controversy, which grants special rights to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers. Nazir Ahmed Bhat (working in the office of MLA Shamima Firdous) & Mushtaq Ahmed Wani have been killed. Allah Jannat naseeb karey. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2018

Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers . My heart goes out to their families & children . Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 5, 2018

