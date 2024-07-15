Srinagar Witnesses Historic 8th Muharram Procession With Peaceful Community Engagement

In a poignant display that resonated through central Kashmir’s Srinagar, the 8th Muharram procession commenced on Monday morning along its traditional routes. Thousands of mourners, dressed in somber black attire, gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions in the Battle of Karbala.

The district administration had granted permission for the procession to proceed on its customary paths, facilitating a solemn and orderly event. Speaking to reporters, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar Birdi expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the procession, highlighting the cooperative spirit of the mourners and volunteers.

“We have ensured the presence of volunteers who are working alongside the police to maintain a peaceful atmosphere,” stated IGP Vijay Kumar Birdi. He emphasized that the permissions for the procession were granted with stringent conditions aimed at preserving public safety.

Regarding inquiries about the 10th Muharram procession, IGP Birdi mentioned that the district administration is currently assessing the situation. “Any decision regarding the 10th Muharram procession will be made after thorough consideration of all relevant factors,” he affirmed.