The protester went on to say that there have been instances of college staff peeing in hostel rooms and intruding into the students' privacy.

Women students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Kancheepuram near Chennai on Thursday night staged a protest after a college staff masturbated in front of a second-year undergraduate student in the hostel lift. When the girl complained to the administration, they, in turn, blamed the girl for her “inappropriate dressing”.

According to reports the incident took place when the girl was in the lift with the accused, identified as 28-year-old S Arjuna, on Thursday. The girl wanted to go to the 4th floor but wasn’t allowed to get off and Arjuna took her to the 8th floor. Finally, when the student started screaming, the accused let go of her.

The nonchalant and callous attitude of the college authorities triggered massive protests by the students, videos of which have started pouring in on the social media. In these videos, students can be heard raising slogans against the inaction of the authorities. As per reports, women students also broke the gates of the hostel.

Meanwhile, the college’s chancellor has also come out refuting the charges of inaction saying the swift action had been taken in the matter and an inquiry was also launched. However, in one of the videos that have been doing rounds on social media, the chancellor can be heard saying that girls were making an issue out of nothing.

