The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) released SSC CPO paper I 2019 result on Saturday, May 26. The examination was held between March 12 to 16. The result will be announced as pdf, in which the roll number, name gender, category, post applied for, and rank will be mentioned.

Those candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Paper-I Examination, can now check their names in the list for appearing Physical Standard Test(PST) and Physical Endurance Test(PET) on the SSC’s official website – https://ssc.nic.in/.

Around 232514 candidates appeared SSC CPO Paper I examination. SSC CPO Recruitment 2019 is open for over 1500 vacancies, in Sub-inspector, CAPF (GD), and CISF (ASI Executive). This recruitment will be considered as per Level-6 pay scale, ranging from 35,400-1,12,400. The recruitment of CISF will be as per the Level -5 pay scale, Rs 29.000 – 92,300.

A total of 232514 candidates appeared for the examination out of 820683 registered, which is attendance of 28.33%.

Steps of checking SSC CPO Paper I examination result:

Step 1- Visit the Staff Selection Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the SSC CPO Result 2019 link

Step 3- Enter the required details

Steps 4- The SSC CPO SI, ASI Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Check your scores and take a print out

The SSC will conduct the examination for Paper-II on September 27, 2019. Paper II consists of 200 questions of 1 mark each, this paper tests candidates skill in the English language. The main topics include basic knowledge of the English language, like reading comprehension, error finding, grammar rules, spellings, vocabulary, phrases, idioms etc. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. So, candidates must keep their accuracy perfectly.

