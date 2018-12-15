SSC Selection Posts for Matriculation 2018: The three important SSC examinations 2018 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website ssc.nic.in. The Commission has asked to fill the vacancies for the Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2018, SSC JHT Exam 2018 and SSC Selection Posts for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation Level 2018.

For Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 will be held on January 13, 2019.

The examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI 2018 will be held on January 16, 17 and 18 for various levels (matriculation, higher secondary and graduation).

The Stenographer Grade C & D examination, 2018 will be held from February 5 to 7, 2019.

The complete schedule is provided here.

Here is the important note for the candidates is that the dates for the SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 has not been released yet. As per the official notification, the Commission will announce it shortly.

The admit cards for these examinations are expected to be announced by SSC in the late December and January. Usually, SSC releases the admit cards about 10 to 15 days ahead of the examination. The candidates who have applied for the examinations are required to keep a check on the official website ssc.nic.in for the regular updates regarding the admit cards and the examination.

About Staff Selection Commission:

The Government of India, in the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, vide its Resolution No. 46/1(S)/74-Estt.(B) dated the 4th November, 1975 constituted a Commission called the Subordinate Services Commission which has subsequently been re-designated as Staff Selection Commission effective from the 26th September 1977 to make recruitment to various Class III (now Group “C”) (non-technical) posts in the various Ministries/Departments of the Govt. of India and in Subordinate Offices.

The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

