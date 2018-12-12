SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results of the SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Skill Test 2017 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. The SSC conducted this recruitment drive for Grade C and D Stenographer posts.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results of the Skill Test conducted for the recruitment of candidates to the Grade C and D Stenographer posts through its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by logging into the official website of SSC i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Moreover, the result of Skill Test of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 was declared by the Commission on November 28, 2018 where 601 candidates had qualified for the Stenographer Grade C and 2211 candidates cleared the examination for Grade D Stenographer post.

Direct link to read the full notification of the result: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Additional_Result_steno17_10122018.pdf

How to check the notification of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – Declaration of additional result of Skill Test?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2017 – Declaration of additional result of Skill Test (49.45 KB)”

Candidates will be taken to a different page where the detailed notification will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now, download the PDF and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To log in to the official website of Staff Selection Commission and check the Additional result of Skill Test, click on this link: https://ssc.nic.in/

