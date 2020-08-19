Supreme Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. SC has validated the FIR filed by Bihar police and has asked Maha police to hand over all the evidences and proofs collected in the case to CBI.

Supreme Court, on Wednesday, ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the mysterious suicidal death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Announcing the verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition, SC has asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the pieces of evidence that have been collected so far in the case to CBI.

Supreme court has validated the FIR that Bihar police had filed and has said that CBI and Bihar police are free to file a fresh FIR in the case. The top court has denied Maharashtra govt to challenge the judgement as well. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the top court seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna in Bihar to the Maharashtra Police.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy has pronounced the verdict around 11 am on August 19.

The apex court had, in its hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case.

Also read: Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after Covid recovery

Also read: No connection to Aaditya Thackeray: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

Former Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

“In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case,” Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

“There are serious apprehensions of bias in the case. The ends of justice will be met if the prayers will be allowed. I need an impartial and independent probe in the matter,” Divan had said. Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi had submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

Singhvi asked the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter if he could transfer something that he doesn’t own. He said that the Bihar government was extremely generous in transferring something that it had no jurisdiction in dealing with, everything was in Mumbai, the father lived in Bihar and sister lived in Chandigarh.

“The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to probe the case. I think it is an issue on how federalism will work in our country,” Singhvi had submitted before the apex court.

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Also read: PM CARES Funds cannot be transferred to National Disaster Response: SC