On Thursday, Gupteshwar Pandey who is the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar accused Mumbai police of being unprofessional on their action of quarantining Patna Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday accused Mumbai police of being unprofessional on their action of quarantining Patna Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari. Tiwari is in Mumbai to probe a case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after he travelled via a flight to Mumbai to investigate the case. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said that Mumbai police’s move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. The Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter.

Pandey said that there is no positive response from the Mumbai police and Vinay Tiwari has not been released yet. It is like, they are keeping him in a house arrest. Pandey further said that they would wait for another day, after which they would be taking action against them (Mumbai Police). He said that they were taking advice from the Bihar government and might even pursue court in this regard.

Also read: Bollywood goes OTT: Sadak 2, Kargil Girl, Class of 83 and others films releasing in August

Also read: Aparajita Ayodhya: Kangana opens up about her next film, says will capture journey of Ram Mandir

The Central government gave a nod to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty on a complaint filed by KK Singh, father of the late actor, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, after which Mumbai had registered a case and is investigating the matter.

Also read: SSR death probe: Centre accepts Bihar govt’s demand for CBI intervention, informs SC