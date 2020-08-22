SSR death probe: The CBI on Saturday has reached Sushant Singh Rajput's residence along with Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj. CBI has also collected important documents from the Mumbai and Bihar police.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence to further the probe. This time, they were accompanied by SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj. Reports are rife that agency will try to recreate the events and try to connect the dots as to what might have happened on the intervening night of June 13 and June 14.

As per latest reports, CBI grilled Neeraj on early Saturday morning. Some of the questions posed to him included what exactly happened on June 13, i.e the night before Sushant’s demise, who were present, the actor’s behavior with people, whether he had his meals on time, who was the first person to see his body and who got his body down.

CBI has also collected important documents from the Mumbai and Bihar police, which will be now examined by a team of doctors at AIIMS. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is undertaking a separate probe into the money laundering matter. After interrogating Rhea Chakraborty and her family, the agency recently recorded the actor’s sister Priyanka Singh’s statements.

Maharashtra: Neeraj and Sidharth Pithani along with the CBI team outside the residence of #SushantSinghRajput in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/SbiGOWzpKV — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

BJP MLA and Sushant’s relative Niraj Kumar Babloo expressed on Sunday that the CBI probe is moving in the right direction and they are hopeful that the accused will be arrested soon. Upset with the direction in which SSR death probe by Maharashtra police was heading, the actor’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea, her family members and others in Bihar. This complaint was followed by a demand for CBI intervention, which was recently accepted by the top court.