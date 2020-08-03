Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has broken his silence on the matter for the first time. In a video message, which is now taking social media by a storm, Sushant’s father has claimed that he had informed Bandra police on Feb 25 that his son is in danger.

As the tussle between Mumbai and Patna police continues, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has finally broken his silence on the matter for the first time. In a video message, which is now taking social media by a storm, Sushant’s father has claimed that he had informed Bandra police on Feb 25 that his son is in danger and asked them to take action against people named in his complaint. But, even after 40 days of his demise, no action was taken. This is the reason he went ahead to file FIR in Patna. He further thanked Bihar CM and police force for their cooperation.

The statement especially comes at a high point when the probe on Sushant’s case is getting murkier each passing day. Following the ‘forceful home quarantine’ of Bihar Police officer, who had arrived in Mumbai to probe the case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day that Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities in Maharashtra. Whatever happened with Vinay Tiwari is not right as it is not a political matter. Bihar Police is just doing its duty.

BMC, on the other hand, defended its stance by citing ‘state government guidelines’. It said that the policeman was just asked to follow precautionary guidelines on domestic travel.

Reacting to the same, Bihar DGP responded that they examined the quarantine guidelines and it appears that the quarantine was not needed. The official went there after informing and requesting for accommodation and vehicle, not secretly. Emphasising that the cop could have been exempted from protocol, he further added that Patna IG would be writing to BMC chief on the matter.

