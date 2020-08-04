Sushant singh Rajput's death probe has gotten entangled into a legal and political deliberation with strong demands for CBI inquiry and a tussle between police teams from Mumbai and Bihar. Bombai High Court, which was to hear another petition on CBI intervention in the case deferred hearing due to heavy rains.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

The matter was scheduled to be heard by the bench headed by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

The PIL for transferring the case related to the actor’s death to the CBI has been filed by one Sameet Thakkar, through his lawyer Raspal Singh Renu.

Earlier, actor Rhea Chakraborty had approached the Supreme Court and filed a transfer petition stating that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case legally and otherwise, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

Rhea was summoned by Mumbai Police on June 18 at Bandra Police Station, he said adding that “Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently, she was summoned to appear on July 17 at Santacruz Police Station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement.”

“Later, when the Bihar Police came to Mumbai to investigate the case on the basis of an FIR registered in Patna, Rhea approached the Supreme Court and filed a Transfer Petition on July 30 for transfer of the case to Mumbai in view of the legal position that a case registered beyond the jurisdiction of the local police station where the alleged incident has taken place can only record a ‘Zero FIR’ and transfer it for the investigation to Mumbai where the criminal law has already been set in motion. The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case legally and otherwise,” he added.

An FIR has been registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh, against actor Rhea under several sections including abetment to suicide. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter.

