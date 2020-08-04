The Bihar Government has now recommended a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. This comes KK Singh, Sushant's father, appealed to the CM Nitish Kumar, asking for the same , after he made a statement talking about the laxity of the Bandra police, to whom he reported as far back as February 25th, that his son was in danger.

Nitish Kumar said that the DGP spoke to KK Singh, and gave consent for a CBI Investigation. Due to this, the Bihar government, is now recommending an inquiry. BJP MLA, and relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh expressed his gratitude towards CM Nitish Kumar for recommending a CBI inquiry.

Sushant’s father made a statement, released yesterday, in which he said that he had warned the Bandra police that his son was in danger as far back as February 25th, and had named certain people in his compliant.

His message took social media by storm, and he also revealed that even 40 days after Sushant’s demise, no action had been taken by the police.

The statement especially comes at a time when the probe into Sushant’s death gets more confusing everyday. A Bihar Police officer, who had arrived in Mumbai to aid with the case, was given a ‘forceful home quarantine’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier in the day that Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities in Maharashtra, on this particular matter.

