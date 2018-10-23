Stampede in West Bengal: Two people were killed, and at least 14 were injured on Tuesday, October 23, in a stampede on a foot overbridge in West Bengal's Santragachi railway station. The mishap took place when a train and two EMU locals arrived at the station simultaneously at around 6.30 pm.

Stampede in West Bengal: Two people were killed and At least 14 people were injured on Tuesday evening, October 23, in a stampede at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal. The incident took place when Nagercoil-Shalimar Express, a train and 2 other EMU locals at the railway station arrived simultaneously and all the passengers rushed toward the platform to board the trains, as reported by news agency PTI.

While 11 injured people were taken to Howrah General Hospital for treatment, the other 3 were given first aid at the station, media reports said. Innumerable people use the railway station on a daily basis to commute since it is easier to travel and from the south and central Kolkata from Santragachi. The Railways issued two helpline numbers – Kharagpur: 032221072, Santragacchi: 03326295561.

Following the tragedy, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announced of Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of the victims and Rs. 1 lakh to the injured ones.

Earlier on September 9, 1 person was killed and 40 were seriously injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Antananarivo of Madagascar.

Media reports said the stampede took place at the entrance of the venue just before the football match began between Madagascar and Senegal.

The mishap also comes after Amritsar train tragedy, which claimed 59 lives and left many injured after a train mowed down Dussehra reveller while watching the burning of Ravana effigy.

