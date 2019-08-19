StandForIndia: Sign the change.org petition: NewsX is helping pilot a petition on change.org (link below) as an appeal to Indians and PIOs across the globe to demand that the UN and P5 discuss the rights of Balochis, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents, Armenians, Irish, Scots and many others.

StandForIndia: NewsX is helping pilot a petition on change.org (link below) as an appeal to Indians and PIOs across the globe to demand that the UN and P5 discuss the rights of Balochis, Tibetans, Hong Kong residents, Armenians, Irish, Scots and many others. The 1945 fixed world order has repeatedly resisted and denied India’s rightful place as a permanent member of the UNSC, politicians, lobbyists and intellectuals abroad still think that they can and should interfere and lecture on how the world’s largest and most diverse legitimate democracy works.

For an authoritarian state like China with dubious legacies in Tibet, with the Uighurs in Xinjiang and most recently in Hong Kong, to lecture India on how to handle its internal affairs is the work of blatant and troubling hypocrisy. The UK and Canadian governments are harbouring Indian Khalistani secessionists, while at the same time ignoring that they also face secessionist demands in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Alberta and Quebec respectively.

1.3 billion resident Indians and hundreds of millions of NRIs and PIOs should exercise their opportunity and free speech to stand with India and it’s strong democracy. India is far from a perfect country, but foreigners have no business in interfering in its affairs. For this, we will be marking October 2, 2019, as a day of solidarity to Stand For India all across the globe. Write letters, hold peaceful demonstrations, make the world hear your voice.

Please click the below link, sign this petition and Stand For India.

http://chng.it/wCzfGnMX

