YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief Vijay Sai Reddy who has been working hard to attract investments to the state of Andhra Pradesh and conducting meetings frequently with the industrialists also records best performance at the national level. He played a key role in attracting investments of Adani group to Andhra Pradesh.

Under the Chairmanship of V. Vijaysai Reddy, Member of Parliament (RS) of the YSR Congress Party of Andhra Pradesh the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce has substantially improved its functioning during 2019-20 by recording its best performance in the last three years in terms of duration of meetings, attendance and submission of reports.

V. Vijaysai Reddy was appointed in 2019-2020 as the Chairman of the Committee and has recently been re-appointed. During the last three years i.e. 2017-20, the Committee held a total of 41 meetings including 20 meetings in 2017-18, 6 meetings during 2018-19 and 15 during 2019-20. Despite the Parliamentary Committees not being able to hold meetings for four months during April- July this year, the Committee on Commerce has held 15 meetings during 2019-20.

The average duration of meetings of this Committee was much low at one hour 38 minutes per meeting during 2017-18 and only 59 minutes during 2018-19. This has, however, increased to 2 hours 09 minutes during 2019-20 marking an improvement of 118% over that of 2018-19 and 31% over that of 2017-18. Despite Covid impact on Committee meetings for about four months this year, the Committee on Commerce has met for a total duration of 32.13 hours during 2019-20 over 15 meetings which is at par with the total duration of 32 hours 48 minutes in 2017-18 when the Committee held 20 meetings.

In terms of attendance also, the Committee on Commerce has reported the best attendance of the last three years during 2019-20 clocking average attendance of 43.16% per meeting as against 32.25% during 2018-19 and 40.80% during 2017-18. The Committee also submitted the highest of five reports during 2019-20 as against only 3 and 4 during the previous two years. The Parliamentary Committees are reconstituted in September every year. Shri Vijayasai Reddy had been appointed the Chairman of the Committee for the first time for 2019-20 and has been re-nominated for second term this year.

On the other hand , Vijay Sai Reddy said investments have started flooding Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a statement posted on his social media platform Twitter, He mentioned Adani group has come forward to set up a footwear manufacturing park in Chittoor district at a cost of Rs 700 crore. The group has also agreed to set up an integrated Information Technology park in Visakhapatnam at a cost of Rs 14,364 crore.

