Sanchaita Gajapati, the heir of Vijayanagara Gajapathis and daughter of Ananda Gajapati Raju , first female Hereditary Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the MANSAS (Maharaja Alak Narayan Society of Arts and Sciences) Trust and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Simachalam Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam. She hails from a distinguished King’s and political family of Vizianagaram dynasty, Andhra Pradesh.

Her grandfather, the former Maharaja (king) of Vizianagram PVG Raju was given the responsibility of the MANSAS which runs many educational institutions and temples against the will of her uncle and ex Union Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju. She was strongly opposed by one section of Family mainly by all influential paternal Uncle Ashok Gajapati but she has not cared for him much and concentrated on her work. despite born in a royal family and brought up in Delhi, She always goes into the slums with her NGO SANA to serve in Delhi and Northern Part of Andhra Pradesh where her grandfather’s kingdom Vijayanagaram is located.

She is recognised as a BJP leader. But after her taking charge as Chairperson of MANSAS trust , controversy erupted. attacked constantly not only by her Uncle Ashok Gajapathi (former chairperson of the Trust) but also by the TDP and leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu. But She constantly gives befitting replies to them.

She wanted to revamp the MANSAS trust by expanding its services mainly to education, girl chidren and women. the trust manages rich Simhachalam temple and having thousands of acres of land in the name of trust. Her uncle Ashok Gajapati said “She is not a Hindu. She had never been with Gajapathi Raju family nor had she participated in any of the festivities in 105-odd temples maintained by the trust. My brother used to feel bad about the language she was using when he was alive. Now, she says she will restore the glory of the trust.

What she is doing now is only trying to sell the trust lands at cheaper rates,”. Sanchaita refused these allegations with all proofs. Sanchaitha said, ” Yes after death of my father , I was away from Vijayanagaram and brought up in Delhi with my mother due to some family disputes but I am apparent heir of Vizianagaram Gajapathi Dynasty as a grand daughter of PVG Raju and daughter of Ananda Gajapati Raju. My grandfather always wanted girls to go for higher studies and women to take great responsibilities. Both my parents are Hindus and just because i took a selfie in Vatican , I could not become a christian . I respect all religions “. PVG Raju donated thousands of acres of land for Hindu devotional and educational services. PVG Raju, Ananda Gajapati Raju and Ashok Gajapati Raju have worked as Chairpersons of MANSAS trust. but the Government of Andhra Pradesh has removed Ashok Gajapati as Chairperson and appointed Sanchaita as Chairperson of the trust by GO 74.

Sanchaitha wants to be an active chairperson in the Trust activities since She has a rich experience of running NGO SANA . Of late many controversies surrounded MahaRaja (MR) college and students protested against the privatisation of the college. She refused the allegations of privatising the MR college run by MANSAS trust, She said,” Everything goes as per rules. My Uncle Ashok Gajapati Raju is trying to tarnish my image. When He was the Chairman of trust, He surrendered the aided status of MR College and High School in 2017. MR college is an autonomous private college, We will go with it. He tries to drag the educational institutions into petty politics. I will increase the image of the royal Gajapati Dynasty. I will discharge the responsibilities with great commitment.” Once an argument broke out between Sanchaita and Chandrababu Naidu also over MANSAS trust then She has asked Naidu not to interfere into the business of the Trust. Being a woman Chairperson in a typically male bastion is controversial and an achievement, but Sanchaita isn’t shaken or stirred. Lets see how many controversies will engulf Sanchaita in future and how she is going to face them.

