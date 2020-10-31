Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the people will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming by-polls in the state. The Election Commission of India on Friday revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath approached the Supreme Court against an order of the Election Commission of India withdrawing his “star campaigner” status, senior lawyer Vivek Tankha said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Tankha said, “Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court and termed the Election Commission of India’s decision as illegal and in violation of his and Congress party’s Constitutional and statutory rights.”

“This government was made with buying and selling. The people will give them a befitting reply. The question is not that they will lose but with how many votes will they lose,” said the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. When asked about EC revoking his star campaigner status, Kamal Nath said, “Star Pracharak is not a major post. I don’t want to comment anything on the EC. The people, in the end, are on the top. I will speak after November 10.”

The Election Commission of India on Friday revoked the star campaigner status of Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Recently, Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an ‘item’ during an election rally, sparking a controversy. Imarti Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10. By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time. (ANI)