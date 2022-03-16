The caretaker Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. This comes ahead of the government formation in Goa where the BJP won 20 out out of 40 seats in the assembly elections and missed the majority mark by a seat. The BJP is confident of forming the government in the state wit ally MGP and independent MLAs.

After the meeting with Sawant, PM Modi tweeted, “Met Pramod Sawant and the team of BJP Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come.” National General Secretary of BJP CT Ravi, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and General Secretary Satish Dhond also attended the meeting.

Pramod Sawant tweeted regarding the meeting with PM Modi and said, “Briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP’s resounding success in Goa Assembly Polls. The PM conveyed his gratitude to the people of Goa for reposing their trust and faith in BJP and assured his continued support for the development of the State.”

After the meet with PM Modi, Goa BJP chief Tanavade had an individual meeting with party national president JP Nadda to deliberate on recently concluded Goa poll results. “Met National President JP Nadda in New Delhi, discussed the election results and thanked him for his wholehearted support, which led Team BJP Goa to a comfortable victory in Goa,” tweeted Tanavade.

The meeting between Goa BJP leaders and party’s central leadership is vital as the BJP has yet not declared the name of the CM face in Goa. Pramod Sawant won elections from the Sanquelim constituency of Goa.

