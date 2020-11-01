Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states on their formation day. Meanwhile, PM Modi extended his wishes to the people of other states including, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh on this occasion, PM Modi tweeted, "Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hard work and compassion. People belonging to Andhra Pradesh have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP's Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for their developmental aspirations."

PM Modi extended his wishes to the people of other states including, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala on their formation day. "Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Powered by the strength and skills of the people of the state, Karnataka is scaling new heights of progress. I pray for the happiness and good health of the people of Karnataka," PM Modi tweeted.

“Heartiest congratulations to all the residents of Haryana, who hold an important place in the Indian history, on the state’s foundation day. May this symbol of prosperity and progress continues to make new records of progress,” he wrote in another tweet. Wishing the people of Chhattisgarh on their State’s formation day, the Prime Minister wished that this region, which has been the center of various cultures since ancient times, should continue on the path of progress and prosperity.

Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

“Greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The state is making remarkable progress in key sectors and is making a long-lasting contribution in realising our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” PM Modi tweeted while wishing the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the people of Kerala on the occasion of “Kerala Piravi Day”, also known as Kerala formation day. “Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress,” he tweeted. (ANI)