In the last 24 hours, India has reported a spike of 3,15,925 new Covid-19 cases and 2102 deaths. With complaints of shortages coming from across the country, the country stands at the brink of a health emergency.

Since April 15, the country has seen over 2,00,000 Covid-19 cases per day, up from fewer than 15,000 cases per day just a month ago. India announced 3,15,925 new Covid-19 cases and 2102 deaths yesterday (April 21), the largest single-day spikes ever. The second wave’s oxygen crisis, which has left tens of thousands hospitalised, seemed to be worsening, with complaints of shortages coming from many states.

The following are the most recent updates on what state officials are doing to combat the coronavirus outbreak:

Maharastra

Meetings with district officials are being held by the Maharashtra government.

Additional Covid limits will be in effect from 8 p.m. on April 22nd until 7 a.m. on May 1st.

Cases are being tracked and vaccine supplies are being ensured.

BMC is on high alert due to recent oxygen leak in Nashik.

The oxygen supply is being closely monitored by BMC, and prompt action is being taken to provide oxygen.

Delhi

A one-week lockdown with strict restrictions has been imposed.

Malls, fitness centres, markets and sports complexes are closed.

The centre raises the oxygen quota to 480 tons.

The number of beds in central govt-run hospitals has been increased by 2000.

The state government plans to bring oxygen from states through air.

Gujarat

Private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes will treat Covid-19 patients.

No permission is required until June 15: CMO.

Restricting practises in order to keep track of people’s movements.

The state government has pledged to save all “lives and livelihoods.”

Karnataka

Covid limits will be in effect from 9 p.m. on April 21 st until 6 a.m. on May 4 th .

Night Curfew: 9pm to 6am.

Weekend Curfew: Friday 9pm to Monday 6 am.

All public spaces including places of worship, schools, and colleges, will be closed.

No restrictions on inter-state/intra-state movement. No special pass required.

Goa

A ten-day night curfew in the state has been imposed.

Curbs imposed on restaurants, cinema halls and casinos.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has deferred the 10th and 12th grade exams.

The curfew, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., went into effect on Wednesday (April 21) and would last until April 30.

West Bengal