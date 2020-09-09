AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday vehemently condemned the ‘continuous attacks’ on places of worship of different religions across Andhra Pradesh and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to nab the culprits.Mr. Naidu, in a series of comments on Twitter, referred to how sacred chariots of temples were burnt to ashes while priests were coming under attack even as the propagation of other religions was being allowed under the present management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Even the historic Simhachalam Temple Board was illegally taken over.The TDP chief blamed these attacks on the ‘egoistic and tyrannical’ attitude of the ruling YSRCP in the State.There was a need for the CBI probe so that the culprits responsible for the would be brought to book.Mr. Naidu asserted that AP has been a progressive, pluralistic State where all faiths have thrived and co-existed peacefully. “However, under the tyrannical YSRCP regime, people of AP are now fearful of a continuous state-sponsored attack on their faiths. More than 20 such attacks have occurred.”

The TDP chief suspected that there seemed to be a pattern in the occurrence of continuous attacks on different faiths. From charring of sacred chariots at Antarvedi and Bitragunta to the idols being demolished at Pithapuram, there appears to be a pattern in these incidents. There were also attacks on priests like in the Devarampadu incident. Concerns were there on propagation of other religions under the management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. On the other hand, there was illegal take-over of the Simhachalam temple board. In all these aspects, there seems to be a pattern.

Accusing the ruling party of repeatedly hurting the sentiments of devotees, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that an egoistic YSRCP Government was driven by a lack of regard for the sanctity of temples and it was looking the other way.

The TDP would condemn all these attacks on faiths in the strongest possible terms. As a responsible Opposition party, the TDP was demanding a CBI inquiry into all these incidents and attacks under the present regime.It may be recalled that the latest burning of a chariot at Antarvedi Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple had caused widespread unrest. The TDP had already sent a committee of its leaders who urged for a judicial enquiry to bring out the facts behind the chariot burning. The Opposition has been agitating with the authorities not yet resolving the mystery behind the fire.

