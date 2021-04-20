The Supreme Court has overruled Allahabad High Court's order to impose lockdown in its five cities. The Uttar Pradesh Government had earlier moved Supreme Court challenging the order and argued that High Court does not have the domain to issue such kind of directions.

The second wave of Covid-19 has brought India again to a standstill once again. With a mounting pressure on healthcare infrastructure and resurgence of the migrant crisis, it appears as if we are back to where we were last year. In the latest visuals coming in from across the India, medical centres are running out of vaccines, states are going back into lockdown and migrants are heading back home fearing loss of livelihoods.

In such a situation, it becomes imperative to ask whether a lockdown is unavoidable. Due to the spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi has imposed a six day lockdown. During the lockdown, all private offices, weekly markets, cinema, educational institutes like schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed. Only, essential services will remain functional.

Even though Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stated that the current lockdown will be a relatively short one lasting only 6 days, he also stressed on the fact that the healthcare system of Delhi is overburdened and under strain. Similarly, Maharashtra is also observing a 15 day curfew. If the states are unable to curb the spread of the virus, it is likely that these restrictions would have to be extended.

The Supreme Court has overruled Allahabad High Court’s order to impose lockdown in its five cities. The Uttar Pradesh Government had earlier moved Supreme Court challenging the order and argued that High Court does not have the domain to issue such kind of directions.