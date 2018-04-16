A statewide shutdown or bandh has been called in Andhra Pradesh on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Smiti. Opposition parties have extended their support to the bandh. Transporation in the state will be affected as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will operate only till state border. However, Chief Minister has not shown his support to the bandh.

In the wake of the Centre’s refusal to special category status to the state, a statewide shutdown or bandh is called in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Reports said that the bandh has been called by Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Saadhana Smiti. The Opposition parties such as YSR Congress Party, Congress, and Left parties have extended their support to the bandh. Meanwhile, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has opposed the state-wide shutdown. Reacting over the one-day statewide bandh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that bandhs are not welcome in the state as they avert development.

“We need to educate the people against the Modi government and take the battle to Delhi. What is the point in stalling the development in the state? It will make Modi happier,” a leading daily quoted Naidu as saying. According to the reports, the outfits such as Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) are also supporting the call for Andhra Pradesh bandh. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses will operate only till state border in the wake of the statewide bandh, which means the daily commuters are most likely to face problems as autos and taxis won’t be available.

Security has been deployed across the state to avoid any unexpected incident during the bandh. Educational institutes in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam districts of the state are most likely to be shut. The universities have also postponed their examinations that were scheduled to be held today. However, the YSR Congress has slammed Chief Minister for showing the double standards in the situation. “When Naidu was the opposition leader, he had called for bandhs on many occasions, but as a Chief Minister he is now opposing them (bandhs), saying they hinder development,” YSR Congress’s political affairs committee member Ambati Rambabu said.

