Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity, which is being said as the tallest statue in the world in a tribute to the first Home Minister of India. Sardar Patel Statue of Unity is a 182-metre figure, whose foundation stone was also laid down by PM Modi when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. While the government has been criticised for destroying the environment by the people in nearby villages to this statue, family members of Sardar Patel have said that though Sardar Patel deserved to be respected in this manner if he would have been alive, then he wouldn’t have agreed for such a tribute.

Further speaking on this iconinc statue, grandchild of Sardar Patel’s elder brother Somabhai Patel, Dhirubhai Patel said that if they would have asked Sardar Patel for the construction of his statue, he would have surely said no. He said that Sardar Patel was a very simple person, was brought up in a simple atmosphere and he knew the value of money.

However, Dhirubhai Patel, 91, who was present at the inauguration of Sardar Patel Statue of Unity with 36 other members of his family, said that they were happy as finally he had got the respect which he derserved. He also added that if Sardar Patel would have worked with Subhash Chandra Bose for few more years, he would have surely touched new heights.

Dhirubhai Patel’s daughter while speaking about Sardar Patel said that the statue was nothing in front of whatever he has done for the country. The 62-year-old daughter of Dhirubhai Patel said that Sardar Patel was her first hero and she has heard a lot of stories and work done by him for the country. She said that she never met him but she knows what he had done for the country.

