After 5 years then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, the world’s new tallest statue, the Statue of Unity will be inaugurated by now Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 October 2018. The 182-metre tall statue is dedicated to India’s ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and as per its makers Larsen & Toubro, it was also built in a record time.

The statue is being touted as an ‘engineering marvel’ but is not saved from many controversies that marred its construction. The most scathing attack on the state came from Congress scion who dubbed the state as “Made in China”. As far as the facts go, the statue’s surface has been created using 553 bronze panels, which were cast in a foundry in China. India doesn’t have any facility that could make panels of such size and therefore a facility in China was chosen.

The statue was also under attack from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that questioned the decision of using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Other than this the location also raised doubts among many environmentalists as the statue is located approximately 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on Sadhu Hill on the bed of the river Narmada.

HERE ARE 5 INTERESTING FACTS ON STATUE OF UNITY

To put 182 meters in perspective, the statue is almost twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, three times the length of ‘Christ the Redeemer’ in Rio Dio Janerio, and 77 feet taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha statue (currently the tallest in the world).

The new world’s tallest can withstand a wind speed of 180 km/ hr. It can survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.

The Statue is designed by Noida-based sculptor Ram V Sutar who studied Around 2000 pictures of Patel along with historians.

There are two high-speed passenger elevators at the statue’s star shaped-core which will take visitors to the chest level where the viewing gallery is located.

From the gallery, the visitors will be able to view the Satpura and Vindhyachal mountain ranges, which also form the point where Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra meet.

