A bust of Father of nation, Mahatma Gandhi's statue was destroyed in Rajsamand's Nathdwara, Rajasthan on Wednesday, April 4. In a similar incident, recently, a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised in Kokrajhar's Assam. Going to the backdrop, the incident of vandalism began after the Assembly elections of Tripura as the BJP splashed the saffron colour in the Left bastion

In the wake of statue politics, a bust of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was destroyed in Rajsamand’s Nathdwara, Rajasthan on Wednesday, April 4, reported ANI. Tensions prevail in Hindaun in Rajasthan’s Karauli district after the houses of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Congress MLA were set on fire by a group of people belonging to an upper caste. The state is already under turbulence as it witnessed communal clashes in Jaitaran town of Rajasthan’s Pali district after the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti, the police have so far taken 30 people into custody.

Recently, the Rajasthan police arrested one person for vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Jaisalmer. Which comes a day after the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was defaced in Katwa’s Telephone Maidan in West Bengal. In a similar incident, recently, a statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised in Kokrajhar’s Assam. Also, the statue of a profound Bengali poet from the 19th century, Michael Madhusudan Dutt was defaced in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Following this, the statue of Indian social activist, and politician Periyar’ EV Ramasamy was damaged in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur. Going to the backdrop, the incident of vandalism began after the Assembly elections of Tripura as the BJP splashed the saffron colour in the Left bastion. A mob bulldozed a statue Communist leader Vladimir Lenin in Tripura. The state witnessed violence between rival political groups after the vadanlism incident.

