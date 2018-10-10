Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the statue of Sardar Patel, touted to be world's tallest, on October 31 and currently, around 3,500 workers and 250 engineers are working at the site to get the statue ready for inauguration.

Days after Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh and other officials visited the site the Sardar Patel memorial in Narmada district, about 90 kilometres from here, to take stock of the work, a photo of the almost completed world’s largest statue is doing rounds on social media.

Sardar Patel’s statue on Narmada river. @PMOIndia to unveil the gigantic statue this month end. @nistula pic.twitter.com/hmVEdkfmAy — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) October 10, 2018

Located about 3.32 Kilometers from Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya, the statue is being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,000 crore under the Public Private Partnership model by construction firm Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).

“A viewing gallery at a height of around 500 feet will provide visitors a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and its surrounding areas,” SSNNL chairman-managing director SS Rathore was quoted by PTI as saying.

