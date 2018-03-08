The statue vandalism row seems to have hit just another low. On Thursday morning it was reported that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in Kerala was vandalised by unidentified people. While the reports of Gandhi’s statue being vandalised were surfacing it was found that another statue of BR Ambedkar located in Chennai was defaced as some identified people threw paint on it. The complaints have been registered by the police and they are currently on the lookout to nab the miscreants.

The statue vandalism row just doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The incidents of vandalising and defacing the statues that started from Tripura just two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Tripura Assembly Election 2018. On March 8, it has been reported that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Kannur district in Kerala was vandalised by unidentified people. The statue vandalised by people is situated in Thaliparamba area. While the reports of Gandhi’s statue being vandalised were surfacing, it was found that another statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was defaced by unknown miscreants in the north part of Chennai.

As per reports, the spectacles of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue situated in Kannur, was broken by the people. Acting swiftly in the matter, the police have arrested a 42-year-old man who is said to be mentally unstable. The arrested accused, Dineshan, belongs to the Pariyaram area. The investigating police have ruled out political involvement in the vandalism incident. Meanwhile, some unknown people threw paint on the Ambedkar’s statue located in Chennai. Taking the cognizance of the matter, the Chennai police rushed to the spot at around 9 AM. Reports suggest that the police are currently on the lookout for the people who defaced the statue. This is the second BR Ambedkar’s statue which has been vandalised/defaced by the unidentified people. Earlier, on March 7, it was found that a statue of the Dalit located in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh was vandalised by unknown people.

ALSO READ: Trying to evade traffic cops for not wearing helmets, pregnant lady riding pillion dies after bike chase in Tamil Nadu

Reports suggest that around seven statues of iconic leaders placed in five states have either been vandalised or defaced by the unidentified people. While complaints have been registered any arrests are yet to be made. Starting from Tripura, where the Russian communist icon, Vladimir Lenin’s statue was vandalised allegedly by the BJP supporters, the statues of famous public leaders like Sang ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue was defaced after miscreants threw black paint on the statue located in Kolkata. Reacting to the reports of Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue being defaced, Sidharth Nath Singh, WB BJP In-charge said, “Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. He is the son of Bengal. Those guilty should be arrested immediately. CM Mamata Banerjee should punish those who vandalised his statue. We strongly condemn this incident”.

ALSO READ: Balkrishna Doshi makes India proud; becomes first Indian architect to win Pritzker Prize

ALSO READ: Tottenham vs Juventus: Higuain-Dybala dump Pochettino’s men out of Champions League

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App