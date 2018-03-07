Reacting to several reports of statue vandalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concerns and had a word with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Later, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to the states asking them to take steps to prevent toppling of statues. The advisory also directed the states to take strict action against those involved in the vandalism. The advisory also asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

Just a few days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the majority of seats in Tripura Assembly Elections 2018, there were several reports accusing the BJP supporters for creating vandalism in the state. It was also reported that the supporters of BJP bulldozed the statue of Vladimir Lenin which was once the centre of attraction for the town. Taking the cognizance of several acts of violence in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the vandalism of statues in past few days.

Expressing concern about the statue vandalism in Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Bengal, PM Modi had a word with Home Minister Rajnath Singh. After talking to Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) further sent an advisory to all the states. In the advisory issued by the MHA, the states were directed to take steps to prevent toppling of statues and detain the people involved in the matter. The advisory by the MHA read, “Incidents of toppling of statues have been reported from various parts of the country. Hon’ble PM also spoke to HM in this regard and has expressed his strong disapproval of such incidents”.

We live in a democracy & have various ideologies. I condemn such attack on statues and incidents of violence: Ananth Kumar,Union Minister on recent cases of desecration of statues pic.twitter.com/aVY6jAI242 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a patriot who laid his life for the nation. He is son of #WestBengal. Those guilty should be arrested immediately. CM Mamata Banerjee should punish those who vandalised his statue. We strongly condemn this incident: Sidharth Nath Singh, WB BJP In-charge pic.twitter.com/4lA9vr00nk — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

Directing the states to take stringent action all those involved, the advisory also asked the states that they must take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. The following advisory was issued as two statues of Russian communist leader, Vladimir Lenin were brought down in south Tripura and a statue of Periyar was stoned in Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, it was reported that Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue was defaced in Kolkata. Meanwhile, reacting to the incidents of vandalism, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP and the RSS for the incidents. The demolition of statue at Tripura’s Belonia town had evoked a sharp criticism from CPM.

I appeal to all parties that anyone indulging in such(desecration of statues) acts should be dealt with strictly. These incidents can never be justified: HM Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/Z4BE7puwRH — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

